Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,511 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $903,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 434,407 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,128,000 after acquiring an additional 50,027 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 50,291 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Autodesk by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,574 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after acquiring an additional 38,196 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 655,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $162,302,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,944.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,730. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,183,340. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $281.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $282.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

Get Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.