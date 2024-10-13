Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,410.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $811.42 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,339.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,297.76.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $29,659,098.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,545 shares of company stock worth $33,968,828 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,441.35.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

