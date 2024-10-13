Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,783 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DraftKings from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

DraftKings stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,939,834. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,678,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,402,390.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,465,034.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,939,834. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,195,301 shares of company stock worth $45,355,362 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

