Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,363,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at $78,181,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,581,000 after purchasing an additional 728,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,074,591,000 after purchasing an additional 721,117 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,391,000 after purchasing an additional 551,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Stock Up 0.5 %

MAS stock opened at $83.49 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.36%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.