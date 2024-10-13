Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 39,140 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,140 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 64,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.3% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,830.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,830.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Veritas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Newmont Trading Up 1.7 %

NEM opened at $54.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

