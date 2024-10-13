Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 393 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 10.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 8.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Price Performance

NYSE BLD opened at $386.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $387.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.13. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $217.08 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their target price on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.67.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

