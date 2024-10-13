Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $616.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $630.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $628.58. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,430.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,430.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $735.71.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

