Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covea Finance boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 184,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 772.4% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Tobam lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. StockNews.com raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $69.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

