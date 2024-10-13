GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target Raised to $308.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $220.00 to $308.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered GE Vernova from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $201.50 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $261.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.63.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $266.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.80. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $270.11.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

