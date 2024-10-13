Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

GXE opened at C$0.62 on Friday. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.57 and a 1 year high of C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$163.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.68.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.20 million. Gear Energy had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gear Energy will post 0.1399549 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gear Energy news, Director Scott Robinson acquired 74,000 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,978.20. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

