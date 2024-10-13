Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $507,413.75

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gearbox Protocol has a market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $507,413.75 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gearbox Protocol Token Profile

Gearbox Protocol was first traded on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi.

Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,577,446,725.051638 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00614966 USD and is up 5.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $474,560.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

