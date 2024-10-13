General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,887 shares during the period. General Electric makes up about 1.7% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309,543 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 221.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $580,200,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.16. 2,983,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,415,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $191.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $207.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.14.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

