Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $45.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMAB

Genmab A/S Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GMAB opened at $23.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $33.60.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.60 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 29.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,440,000 after acquiring an additional 175,292 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,289,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,569,000 after acquiring an additional 85,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 165,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.