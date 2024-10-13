Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 150.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 13,732.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,566,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,296,000 after buying an additional 239,858 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 980,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,579,000 after buying an additional 223,712 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,326,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 467,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 153,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

