GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

GeoPark Price Performance

Shares of GPRK opened at $8.37 on Friday. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a market cap of $463.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.74 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 60.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that GeoPark will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GeoPark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth $28,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter worth $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter worth $244,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

