Gibson Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 101,694 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $677,000. American Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 997,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Road Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BIV stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.81.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
