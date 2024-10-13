Gibson Capital LLC Sells 408 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gibson Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.4% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $266.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $266.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

