Gigachad (GIGA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $480.26 Million

Gigachad (GIGA) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, Gigachad has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gigachad token can currently be bought for $0.0500 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gigachad has a market capitalization of $480.26 million and approximately $9.66 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gigachad Profile

Gigachad launched on January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme. The official website for Gigachad is www.gigachadsolana.com.

Buying and Selling Gigachad

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.04647227 USD and is down -5.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $12,098,143.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gigachad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gigachad using one of the exchanges listed above.

