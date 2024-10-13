Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Raised to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.83.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.34. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $105.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.97, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.