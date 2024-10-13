Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $4.01 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $33,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $596.92. 2,138,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $228.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $607.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.44. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.