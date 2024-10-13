Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.6% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 458,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,369,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015,863. The company has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average of $69.55.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,604 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.