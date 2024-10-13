Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,258,076,000 after acquiring an additional 672,941 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,321,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,165,000 after buying an additional 92,648 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,814,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,905,000 after buying an additional 78,866 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,238,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,947,000 after buying an additional 23,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,074,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,689,000 after acquiring an additional 67,513 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $2.95 on Friday, hitting $170.78. 1,135,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,032. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.05 and a 52 week high of $171.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.74.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,557.30. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

View Our Latest Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.