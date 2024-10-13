Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,699 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 1.2% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 47,144 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 64,053 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,083 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

FCX stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.03. 6,415,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,202,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

