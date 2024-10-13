Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 2,055 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 767.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,636,000 after buying an additional 1,050,380 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 55.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,269,000 after purchasing an additional 661,490 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,253,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,649,000 after purchasing an additional 583,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,488.3% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,847,000 after purchasing an additional 554,894 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $62.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,440. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

