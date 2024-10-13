Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 3,571 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,799 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,071,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035,566 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Intel by 86.2% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $391,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851,098 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $162,592,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,385,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Raymond James downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.96.

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,585,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,055,309. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Intel’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.