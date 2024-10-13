Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 365 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $9.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $576.01. 750,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,595. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $576.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $555.40 and its 200-day moving average is $546.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

