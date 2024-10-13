Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.
Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.2 %
Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $24.66.
About Gladstone Commercial
