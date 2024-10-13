Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.2 %

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $24.66.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.