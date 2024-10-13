Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (GAINN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance
Shares of GAINN opened at $24.70 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29.
About Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026
