Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (GAINN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of GAINN opened at $24.70 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

