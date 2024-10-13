Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Stock Position Lifted by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,756 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 3.24% of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, MCIA Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

Get Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPFF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.77. 22,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,096. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $9.88.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.