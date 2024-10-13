Gnosis Price Up 8.1% This Week (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $448.35 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis token can now be bought for $173.14 or 0.00276377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.28 or 0.00254260 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gnosis has a current supply of 3,000,000 with 2,589,588 in circulation. The last known price of Gnosis is 173.19144836 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $2,352,374.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gnosis.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

