Gode Chain Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. In the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $6,332.97 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain (GODE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gode Chain has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gode Chain is 0.00094453 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $8,061.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://godechain.com/.”

