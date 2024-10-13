Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is Retirement Planning Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Retirement Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,006,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,036 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 6.2% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned 0.87% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $113,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 127,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,379,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $114.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.37.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

