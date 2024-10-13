Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Position Boosted by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,882,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,813 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 1.68% of Golub Capital BDC worth $43,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,104,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1,170.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 786,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after buying an additional 724,662 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $12,126,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 22.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,513,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after purchasing an additional 640,866 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,426,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golub Capital BDC

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $300,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,898,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,559,155.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $300,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,898,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,559,155.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita J. Rival bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 146,000 shares of company stock worth $2,159,400. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 810,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

