Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 million, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Free Report ) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

