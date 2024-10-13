Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Price Performance
Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 million, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Good Times Restaurants
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.