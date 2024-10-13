Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Graham accounts for approximately 1.0% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Graham worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GHM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 8,163.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 57.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Noble Financial began coverage on Graham in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of Graham stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.92. 38,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,527. The stock has a market cap of $336.13 million, a P/E ratio of 71.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31. Graham Co. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $34.72.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. Graham had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $49.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graham Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

