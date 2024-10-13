Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Raised to C$93.50 at National Bankshares

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$85.00 to C$93.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GRT.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$88.95.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$77.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.18. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$62.72 and a one year high of C$82.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$72.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

