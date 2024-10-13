Grin One Day Volume Tops $76,162.77 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last week, Grin has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $76,162.77 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,630.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.15 or 0.00511168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00103046 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00029469 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.41 or 0.00236963 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00030605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00071899 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate GRIN through the process of mining. Grin has a current supply of 98,212,860. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $79,759.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://grin.mw/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

