Guardian Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Guardian Investment Management lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,017 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in RTX during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

RTX Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,164. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.49. The stock has a market cap of $164.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $125.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,111.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,111.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

