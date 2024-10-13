Guild of Guardians (GOG) Price Reaches $0.0389 on Major Exchanges

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $11.28 million and approximately $112,185.96 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians (GOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Guild of Guardians has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 655,134,001.299 in circulation. The last known price of Guild of Guardians is 0.03969618 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $149,903.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.guildofguardians.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

