GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.91.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 98,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 7.1% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 608,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,695,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 111.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

