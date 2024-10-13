Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Short Interest Up 125.0% in September

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hang Lung Group Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of HNLGY traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. 267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769. Hang Lung Group has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83.

Hang Lung Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.1183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

Hang Lung Group Company Profile

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

