Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1359 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Hang Seng Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS HSNGY opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69. Hang Seng Bank has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $14.81.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

