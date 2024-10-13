Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NASDAQ:HROWM)

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.7422 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Performance
Shares of HROWM opened at $27.18 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40.
Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Company Profile
