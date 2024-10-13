Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NASDAQ:HROWM)

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.7422 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

Shares of HROWM opened at $27.18 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Company Profile

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

