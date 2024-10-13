Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (HROWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on October 31st

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 0.2 %
Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $25.73.
About Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026
