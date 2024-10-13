Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (HROWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on October 31st

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 0.2 %

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $25.73.

About Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

