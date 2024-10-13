Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,157 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.2% of Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,612,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $85.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average is $80.30.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

