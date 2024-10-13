Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Has $9.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,975 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

