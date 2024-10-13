Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Sells 61 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,721.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 774,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 771,455 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,728,000 after purchasing an additional 183,480 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,602,000. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,062,000. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,549,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,521,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $286.28 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $291.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

