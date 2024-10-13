HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth about $45,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in AON by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON opened at $355.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.29. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $360.95.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.06.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

