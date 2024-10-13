HCR Wealth Advisors Has $283,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,771,000 after buying an additional 999,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,213,000 after purchasing an additional 727,760 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,412,000 after purchasing an additional 863,219 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,106,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,462,000 after purchasing an additional 172,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,113,000 after purchasing an additional 73,653 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $181.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.47.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

