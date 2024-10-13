HCR Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,555 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 181,991 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $21,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 358.7% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,908 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $113.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.92 and a twelve month high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

